NPER (NPER) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25,961.00

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One NPER token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Coinrail, DEx.top and Bibox. In the last seven days, NPER has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NPER has a total market capitalization of $200,708.00 and approximately $25,961.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007548 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001794 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NPER Profile

NPER (NPER) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 218,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,927,451 tokens. NPER’s official website is nper.io/En. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NPER is medium.com/@NPERproject.

NPER Token Trading

NPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Coinrail, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

