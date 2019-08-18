NPER Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (NPER)

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One NPER token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Coinrail and DEx.top. NPER has a total market capitalization of $200,708.00 and $25,961.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NPER has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007593 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001798 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000497 BTC.

NPER Token Profile

NPER (NPER) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 218,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,927,451 tokens. NPER’s official message board is medium.com/@NPERproject. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPER is nper.io/En.

Buying and Selling NPER

NPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

