Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 342 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 188,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 97,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $377,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. 3,137,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,660. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

