Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1,291.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,398 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.1% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after buying an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,963,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $464,751,000 after buying an additional 236,305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,986,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $332,808,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,542,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $303,141,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,223,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,882,000 after buying an additional 301,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. 5,260,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

