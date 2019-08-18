Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 391,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,668. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.62 and a 52-week high of $102.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

