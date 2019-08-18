Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 2,404 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at $750,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,547 shares of company stock worth $42,411,331 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $57.48. 6,241,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,707. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

