Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 58,867 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,867 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,604,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,010,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,519,000 after acquiring an additional 432,350 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 197.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,033.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $14.09. 9,893,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,764,878. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

