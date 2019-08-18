ODEM Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. ODEM has a market capitalization of $39.61 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001667 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. Over the last week, ODEM has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00270047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.01326216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00095580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

