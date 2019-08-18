Omega Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 34,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 15,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,781,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,378,808. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.