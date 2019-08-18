Omega Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,755,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 273,261 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,422,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,001,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.49. 127,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,132. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.