ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,021,000 after purchasing an additional 465,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,526,000 after buying an additional 415,385 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 11,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. 2,005,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,393. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 128.06%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

