Onix Price Reaches $0.0004 (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Onix has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Onix has a total market cap of $44,279.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005164 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Onix

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

