Ontology Market Capitalization Achieves $422.58 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $422.58 million and approximately $50.39 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00007629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Hotbit, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001798 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,355,141 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Hotbit, Upbit, Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Indodax, BCEX, BitMart, Binance, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

