Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925 in the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,836,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,506. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

