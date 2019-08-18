OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.00.

OSUR opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.99. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $443.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,560 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 40,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,350,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 232,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

