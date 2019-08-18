OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $7.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

“We stick with our HOLD rating and lower our PT from $9 to $7.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.99. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.