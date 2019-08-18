OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.71. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

