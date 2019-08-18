PAL Network Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One PAL Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, IDEX, DOBI trade and DDEX. PAL Network has a total market cap of $544,695.00 and $65,307.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAL Network has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00269406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.01320436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095491 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About PAL Network

PAL Network was first traded on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top, CoinBene, CPDAX, Bilaxy, DOBI trade and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

