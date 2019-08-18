Pandacoin (PND) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.29 Million

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 51.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $226.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

