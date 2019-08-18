Paragon Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Million (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Paragon has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $428.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paragon token can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00267546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.01324097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00095549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,520 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

