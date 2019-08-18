Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $6.69 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,708. The company has a market cap of $182.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $135.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

