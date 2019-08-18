Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paychex by 23.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,145,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,051,000 after purchasing an additional 408,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 54.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 856,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,456,000 after buying an additional 301,970 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 489.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 331,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,549,000 after buying an additional 274,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,236,000 after buying an additional 270,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.47. 1,715,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

