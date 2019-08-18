Payfair (PFR) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Payfair has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $55,690.00 and $1,097.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00268510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.01327706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,926,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

