PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of PCM worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in PCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in PCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in PCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in PCM by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of PCM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

PCMI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 108,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,695. The company has a market capitalization of $430.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PCM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

