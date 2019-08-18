Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peak Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($1.20). Peak Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peak Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peak Resorts.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Peak Resorts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

SKIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Peak Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 14.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 25.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 72.4% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 51,647 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIS remained flat at $$10.91 during trading on Tuesday. 57,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,559. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Peak Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

