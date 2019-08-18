Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ADM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised shares of Admiral Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,041 ($26.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,080.40 ($27.18).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,202.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 63 ($0.82) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

In related news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($27.78), for a total value of £4,783,500 ($6,250,490.00).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

