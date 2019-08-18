Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,085,000 after buying an additional 166,952 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,222,000 after buying an additional 36,737 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Chevron by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,139,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,220,000 after buying an additional 530,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chevron by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,416,000 after buying an additional 1,269,889 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.41.

Chevron stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,238,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,532. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $222.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,375 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.