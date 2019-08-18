Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Up 6.7%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.05, 244,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 463,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSNL. CIBC began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Personalis will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, Director Ken Ludlum bought 70,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

