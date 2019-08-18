Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after buying an additional 3,328,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,395,000 after buying an additional 1,019,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

NYSE V traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.23. 8,179,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386,518. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $184.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $349.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

