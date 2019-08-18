PIVX Market Cap Tops $17.69 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Binance. PIVX has a market capitalization of $17.69 million and approximately $112,286.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00016401 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004040 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Graviex, Upbit, Bisq, Bittrex, Crex24, Coinbe, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Livecoin, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

