Playgroundz Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $5,618.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz token can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.01320398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00095633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG.

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

