Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, LATOKEN and Upbit. In the last week, Polymath has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $16.93 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00741392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000848 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015405 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,039,592 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Koinex, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, UEX, Kucoin, DDEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

