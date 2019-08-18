Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 491,090 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491,090 shares during the period. Centurylink comprises 1.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Centurylink worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

CTL stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 11,132,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,636,102. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,788.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $491,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,240,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,849,209.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $941,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTL shares. Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

