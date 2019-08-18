Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 657,525 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 657,525 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,454,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,718,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871,418 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,598,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $140,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,496,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,686. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 885,102 shares of company stock worth $71,110,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

