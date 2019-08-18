Poplar Forest Capital LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 3.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $42,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,741,000 after buying an additional 228,920 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,127,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,334,000 after buying an additional 192,702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,162,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,418,000 after buying an additional 238,198 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,080,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,706,000 after buying an additional 156,321 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,030,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,085. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $103.65 and a twelve month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.