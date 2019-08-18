PosEx Price Tops $0.0029 (PEX)

PosEx (CURRENCY:PEX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One PosEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PosEx has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PosEx has a total market capitalization of $7,160.00 and $2.00 worth of PosEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PosEx Coin Profile

PosEx (PEX) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2016. PosEx’s total supply is 2,453,240 coins. PosEx’s official Twitter account is @PoSeX_2016.

Buying and Selling PosEx

PosEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PosEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PosEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PosEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

