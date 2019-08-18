Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post sales of $105.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.40 million. Potbelly reported sales of $107.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $411.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.10 million to $414.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $419.15 million, with estimates ranging from $419.10 million to $419.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBPB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Potbelly and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Potbelly presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 629,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 310,119 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 213.8% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 425,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 289,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 2,664.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 144,693 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 890.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 138,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 106,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 210,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,946. The firm has a market cap of $106.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

