Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $42.98 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.98.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 275,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,168. Potlatchdeltic has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.17 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,140.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

