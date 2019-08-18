Privatix (PRIX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Privatix token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00008911 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,517.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Privatix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00268617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.47 or 0.01323288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00096169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix launched on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,386 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.