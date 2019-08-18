PRiVCY (PRIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,497.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. PRiVCY has a market cap of $72,497.00 and $16.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00268323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.01327192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096168 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002411 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.