PRIZM (PZM) Price Up 4.5% This Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $44,943.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002504 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,374.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.18 or 0.03059745 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001670 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00783661 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001294 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 99,590,293 coins and its circulating supply is 52,502,900 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

