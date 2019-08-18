Project Coin (PRJ) Market Capitalization Tops $4,472.00

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Project Coin has a total market capitalization of $4,472.00 and $23.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Coin has traded 55.6% lower against the US dollar. One Project Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00268725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01308804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023600 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094704 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002381 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Project Coin Profile

Project Coin (PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 44,416,719 coins and its circulating supply is 44,096,708 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net.

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

