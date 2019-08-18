Project Coin (PRJ) Price Down 59.8% Over Last Week

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Project Coin has traded down 59.8% against the US dollar. One Project Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Project Coin has a total market capitalization of $4,062.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00270126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.01322696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095752 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Project Coin

Project Coin (PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 44,496,939 coins and its circulating supply is 44,176,928 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net.

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

