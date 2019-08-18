Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 515,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays set a $108.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,022. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.