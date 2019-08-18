Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.42.

NYSE CFG opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

