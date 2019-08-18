Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,680 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $940,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $706,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,877. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

