Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 555 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,596,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,257,000 after purchasing an additional 716,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,029,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,283,000 after purchasing an additional 257,173 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth about $34,081,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.0% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 937,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 67.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,722,000 after purchasing an additional 199,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $983,260.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,491 shares of company stock worth $3,677,189. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $166.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.13. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

