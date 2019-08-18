Pundi X NEM Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $993,943.00 and approximately $1.28 million worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00268617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.47 or 0.01323288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00096169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,434,893,062 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

