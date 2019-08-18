Purex (PUREX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Purex (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Purex has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Purex has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,813.00 worth of Purex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Purex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002417 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Purex

PUREX is a coin. Purex’s total supply is 16,634,308 coins and its circulating supply is 14,165,313 coins. Purex’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Purex’s official website is purexalt.io.

Purex Coin Trading

Purex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Purex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Purex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Purex using one of the exchanges listed above.

