QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cfra set a $80.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,090,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,479,831. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.